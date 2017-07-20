TOP STORIES
Keche Grabs 2 Nominations At The African Entertainment Awards
Ghanaian afro pop and multiple award winning duo Keche made up of Andrew and Joshua have been nominated for the 2017 African Entertainment Awards in Canada.
The African Entertainment Awards is an award scheme that recognizes individuals who have positively impacted the African-Canadian entertainment industry.
Unable to hide their excitement Keche took to Facebook to express their gratitude: “ Good morning fam, we just want to thank you for your major support and let you know that #TheSkillTeam has been nominated for the African Entertainment Awards 17 in Canada. We'r really grateful to God and you. Stay bless. #GB_Recz #Keche”
The ‘Show Something ‘ hit makers will be battling alongside DenG, Neza, Nasty C for the ‘New Comer' and Tjan, Dotman, Nonso Amadi, Dremo for the ‘Next Rated' category.
This year’s event dubbed ‘Rebranding Africa through entertainment is slated for August 26, in Toronto, Canada.
For more details kindly log on to http://afrobeat.ca/2017/07/18/full-list-nominees-2017-african-entertainment-awards.
