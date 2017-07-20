TOP STORIES
Only at death, our soul breathes.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Kumi Guitar Features Legends Nana Ampadu, Pat Thomas, Zapp Mallet And Charles Amoah On “Dreams” – Checkout BTS Photos
Zylofon Media is out once again to make another huge statement in the music industry with their highlife artiste Kumi Guitar, as he has been able to do the unthinkable by featuring four of Ghana`s highlife legends on his latest single called Dreams. The song recorded by Zylofon Media`s in house producer Linkin Beats was performed by Kumi Guitar alone, but the visuals have these legends endorsing the song in different manner, fashion and style.
Dream, talks about Kumi Guitar`s desire to revive highlife music which does not appeal to young people of today. He wrote this song to rekindle the love highlife music used to enjoy among Ghanaians as he likens himself to great and men with vision like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Azumah Nelson, Marcus Garvey etc.
The video of the “Dream” song which was shot in the environs of Cape Coast, Elmina and Takoradi saw the highlife legends Nana Kwame Amadu, Charles Amoah, Pat Thomas and veteran music producer Zapp Mallet playing different roles in telling the story of Kumi Guitar and his penchant to make his highlife dream achievable. Dream`s video was directed by Zylofon Media in house video director Abass with supervision from Enoch Attakorah who happens to be the production manager of Zylofon Media.
The audio and the visuals of Dreams will be released on Friday 21st July 2017 online and will be premiered to the media exclusively at Zylofon Media head quarters at Mid day.
Enjoy some photos from the set of Dreams as you anticipate the full release on Friday 21st July 2017.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News