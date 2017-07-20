TOP STORIES
WHEN I SEE MYSELF IN THE MIRROW,I SEE MYSELF LIKE YESTERDAY YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL.BUT WHEN I LOOK AT MY CHILDREN,I SAY TO MYSELF 'AKO' YOU ARE GROWING OLDER THAT'S FACTBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
A Night Of Thrilling Classicals & Opera
The Classical Music Association of Ghana is organizing for the first time in Ghana what promises to be a memorable night of classical music and opera performance. Dubbed as “A Night of Thrilling Classicals & Opera”, there will be two sessions, one in Kumasi on Friday 21st July at the Golden Tulip Hotel Hall (Kumasi) and the other on Saturday 22nd July 2017 at the National Theatre, Accra. Both shows are scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. and end at 10p.m.
There will be several attractions on the night with the highlight being performances by the internationally acclaimed L’ENSEMBLE 415 from Mauritius Opera. The repertoire of the performances shall include medieval and renaissance evergreen and fantastic tunes including Jesus, joy of man’s desiring by Johann S. Bach, Sheep may safely graze, by Johann S. Bach, Ave Maria by Schubert, Hallelujah Chorus by Handel and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart. Others will be Concerto No. 11 in D minor for two violins, cello and strings, RV 565 by Vivaldi, Sole Mio by Giovanni Capurro , Je veux vivre by Charles Gounod and Old Movie by Saparanov.
Expected to be attended by lovers of classic music and lovers of good music in Accra and Kumasi, another spectacle to witness at both shows will be operatic soprano renditions by the sensational Veronique Zuel and baritone by the incredible Jean Michel Ringadoo.
Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Mr. Alex Kofi Osei Owusu said “while we seek to introduce high quality and Christian based entertainment into the country, we also seek to emphasis the need to reap the therapeutic benefits of classical music as used in modern medicine to treat diseases like sleep disorders, hypertension and other stress-related ailments”.
Research has shown that introducing children to classical music in their early formative ages impact heavily on the development of the “right “and “non-linear” parts of their brain which promotes their concentration, imagination and creativity. The relatively higher general academic performance of children from Asian countries like China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia, where there is high patronage of classical music among children validates the findings.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News