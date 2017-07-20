TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
New Music: Mad Prophet - Church Money (Asore Sika) Ft. Kofi Kinaata x Atom (Prod. By KinDee)
The bombshell has finally arrived! Mad Prophet Music unveils another controversial single from sensational gospel crooner Mad Prophet which reveals how corrupt some churches are.
The song captioned “Asore Sika” which translates in English as Church Money features the Susuka hitmaker “Kofi Kinaata” and Atom Reloaded and was produced by Kindee. Mad Prophet questions what the money solicited from the congregation are used for.
Mad Prophet is a renowned kumawood actor and movie producer who double up as a prophet and a gospel musician as well
Download music below
DOWNLOAD
