Ambolley, Bibie Brew, Others Rock Kofi @ 60 Bash

Daily Guide
24 minutes ago | General News
Kofi Amoakohene (left) and Gyedu Blay Ambolley
Kofi Amoakohene (left) and Gyedu Blay Ambolley


Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, Kofi Amoakohene, last Wednesday organised a party dubbed 'Kofi @ 60' to mark his 60th birthday.

The party which was held at Kofi Amoakohene's residence (formerly the Guest Hotel) at East Legon in Accra attracted a large number of personalities, including celebrities and politicians.

There was plenty to eat and drink. Family members and friends, including a section of music stakeholders, were also there to grace the occasion.

Some of the celebrities who graced the occasion include Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Bibie Brew, Tagoe Sisters, Steve Bedi, Paulette, Owura, SSUE, Freman Ame, Shabo, New Morning Band, among others.

The event kicked off with performances from Gyedu Blay Ambolley, who sang some of his popular hit songs.

Paulette and SSUE also charmed the invited guests. Apart from exhibiting their usual vocal abilities and dancing skills, they got the entire audience singing along.

Bibie Brew, an award-winning international recording artiste, also put up a brilliant performance to the satisfaction of all present.

The event also witnessed energetic performances from Tagoe Sisters.

