TOP STORIES
Person go buy T-shirt wear am once and throw, no no matter what they are tryingBy: Abdullahi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Film Directors Hold Ghana 60 Years On Film Summit
As part of the 'Ghana @ 60' celebrations, the Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG) is organising a conference to celebrate previous feats of the film industry and also discuss the way forward to rescue the industry from total collapse.
Dubbed 'Ghana 60 Years On Film Summit, the conference is under the theme: 'accessing 60 years of Ghana films and cinema: the contribution of films to Ghana's cultural and socioeconomic development, and its importance to nation building.'
It is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
Among dignitaries who will be in attendance are First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku and a host of others.
“Films play significant role in our lives as a society, and for that matter, I think is about time we pay serious attention to the Ghana Film Industry,” Richard J. A. Boateng, National President of the Film Directors Guild of Ghana, said in a statement when he spoke about the essence of the summit to the film industry.
“Like the theme of the summit says, when you look back, 60 years, what can we say have been the good and the bad of films to our Culture and Economy? Western films have influenced our generation so badly that nowadays you can hardly see what is Ghanaian in our sociocultural lifestyle. Everyone is trying to be westernised due to the kind of films that are shown on our national televisions stations. And locally the kind of movies produced in Ghana depict that Ghana is full of witches and demons and the worst part of it is the too much of comedy and insult in our local movies, which we have to address and put a stop to those kinds of movies for the best,” he added and commended the planning committee for the 'Ghana 60 Years on celebrations' for the support.
The Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG) is the apex body for all creative directors, cinematographic authors or film and television directors who undertake the making of motion pictures (films and television productions).
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News