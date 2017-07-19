modernghana logo

It Is Good To Have Babies With Different Women – Akrobeto

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | General News
Akrobeto with Perpetual Didier
Actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has openly endorsed a practice that is common in Ghana which most people refuse to openly talk about.

The Kumawood movie star in an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV's Atuu Show mentioned that he is in support of men who have babies with different women because he sees nothing wrong with it.

“I study the Bible and I realised that even who communicated with God directly in the olden days, none of them had babies with only one woman. King Solomon in the Bible is an example. So something that exists since creation, we cannot change it. I don't see anything wrong with it, until God comes down to tell me it is wrong,” Akrobeto explained.

He also spoke about his childhood, how he went into acting, his mentor, among other subjects.

His song, 'Kurom Ayede' with Perpetual Didier, is still making waves in town.

– By Eugene Safo-Nkansah

General News

