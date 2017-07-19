modernghana logo

Music Video: BismarkTheJoke - Hold Me feat. Gasmilla

David Mawuli
49 minutes ago | Audio Report

Ghanaian comic actor Bismark Nii Odoi aka BismarkTheJoke explores his talent as he makes a quick switch to music to discover his hidden talents.

Interestingly, he nailed it on his first touch with his debut single “Hold Me” featuring Afrobeats star, Gasmilla.

“Hold Me” is mid-tempo Afro-pop jam which was released in mid-June.

Produced by Soundboy, BismarkTheJoke puts his vocal strength to test and ends up delivering romantic vocals with a surprising finesse in the song.

Gasmilla, on the other hand, supports with some easy-to-sing-along verses, making a stellar duet.

Just like the song's concept, BismarkTheJoke is seen in the video with a nubile lady hanging out, snuggling, chilling and getting into each other at a luxurious apartment.

The video is very colourful, directed by Okyeame Qouphi and features a cameo appearance from Pappi of 5Five fame.

Enjoy the full video below.

