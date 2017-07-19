TOP STORIES
5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Watch Kobina Ansah’s Tribeless!
From the days of his seasonal stage play, This Family Is Not For Sale, playwright and producer, Kobina Ansah, has flaunted his brilliance when it comes to having good, quality fun on stage. His unique style of writing has carved a niche for him in the theatre industry. No two ways about that.
However, his new brainchild, Tribeless, showing this September at the Efua Sutherland Drama Studio on University of Ghana campus may not be one stage play you may really want to see. You may have been wowed by his I Want To Sue God! but trust me, this may not be one of his usual side-splitting pieces.
Call me a hater but I would not mince words especially when I would have to call a spade what it is. You really want to know why you shouldn’t watch Tribeless? This is it!
FIREWORKS!
One word to describe Tribeless? Fireworks! This electrifying stage play is going to hold theatre lovers spellbound for two good (2) hours. If you’ve seen a Kobina Ansah play before, being held at the edge of your seat for that long is no news but Tribeless is just something else! The streetism-themed musical will use contemporary forms of rap, dance, music and drama to tell the story of four (4) street friends with a dream.
INFECTIOUSLY HUMOROUS
Good humor is one thing to expect at every play written and directed by Kobina Ansah. The My Wife In Law writer has a cunning way of brewing humor with his characters and this play is no different. Want to have good fun? Tribeless is highly recommended!
HIGHLY MOTIVATIONAL
If you’ve followed the writer for a while, one thing that comes easily to him is motivation and inspiration. Tribeless is a motivational play that will inspire one to hold on to their dreams despite what happens.
VERY CREATIVE!
Kobina Ansah plays on some contemporary songs in his banger, Tribeless. He remixes Davido’s “If”, Runtown’s “Mad Over You” and even Rihanna’s “Diamonds”. Yes! The wow moment is when he laces these with rap to convey his message. This is what every youth can indeed relate with!
MOVING!
There are going to be twists and turns the audience is going to love; from the romance to the heartbreaks and even the victories. This energetic four-cast musical is not a comedy but you can’t stop laughing. It’s not a romantic story but you can’t stop loving. It’s Tribeless!
You know why you shouldn’t watch it? It’s contagious! You may never want to stop watching! Well, I have booked my seat in advance this September 23rd and 24th, 2017 at the Drama Studio. Let’s have a date there. First show is 5pm. Second show is 8pm.
