modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

DJ Breezy Surprises D-Black With 5 Years Appreciation Hangout

John Hermit
2 hours ago | General News

Most often that not, we hear celebrities preaching about appreciation and loyalty. There is so much envy and jealousy in the game and its obvious the showbiz industry all around the world has witnessed numerous splits and fights among members over sharing of dividends among others.

DJ Breezy who has churned out multiple hits including Tonga, Shelele, Selfie, Seihor, Personal Person, My Woman My Everything, Kotomoshi and more in his 5 years stay at Black Avenue Muzik deemed it right to appreciate the CEO of the label D-Black by organizing a surprise get-together for the Music Mogul in their North Kaneshie HQ where they engaged in basketball games, FIFA alongside drinks and some palatable Ghanaian delicacies.

In attendance was Zeal of VVIP, close friends and family of D-Black, media personalities, celebrity photographers and bloggers...

Check out pictures below from the exclusive hangout!

Img-20170718-wa0003

Img-20170718-wa0006

Img-20170718-wa0008

Img-20170718-wa0012

Img-20170718-wa0019

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong’s Attacks Don’t Irritate Me – Nana Addo

4 hours ago

I Don’t Know Status Of My $14m Residence – Bawumia

4 hours ago

quot-img-1It is only a foolish cockroach that will attend a party where fowls are invited guests.

By: norvinyo ama quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line