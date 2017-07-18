TOP STORIES
DJ Breezy Surprises D-Black With 5 Years Appreciation Hangout
Most often that not, we hear celebrities preaching about appreciation and loyalty. There is so much envy and jealousy in the game and its obvious the showbiz industry all around the world has witnessed numerous splits and fights among members over sharing of dividends among others.
DJ Breezy who has churned out multiple hits including Tonga, Shelele, Selfie, Seihor, Personal Person, My Woman My Everything, Kotomoshi and more in his 5 years stay at Black Avenue Muzik deemed it right to appreciate the CEO of the label D-Black by organizing a surprise get-together for the Music Mogul in their North Kaneshie HQ where they engaged in basketball games, FIFA alongside drinks and some palatable Ghanaian delicacies.
In attendance was Zeal of VVIP, close friends and family of D-Black, media personalities, celebrity photographers and bloggers...
Check out pictures below from the exclusive hangout!
