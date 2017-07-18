TOP STORIES
What people will say about everything i do, the question i ask myself is this,can that prevent me to inherit eternal life?By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
My Wife, Pastors & Artists I Mentored Have Abandoned Me On My Sick Bed’- Prophet Seth Frimpong
Gospel musician, Prophet Seth Frimpong has disclosed his wife and other celebrities he personally mentored to become prominent in society have abandoned him in his trialing times.
According to Prophet Frimpong, he has been bed-ridden for over two years now which explains his long silence from the public exposure.
Prophet Seth Frimpong has to his credit hit songs like Mehuri So, Okumchola and a host of other danceable songs of praise and worship.
Speaking to host of Abusua FM’s drive time show, Ike De-Unpredictable, the once celebrated gospel musician disclosed he has been battling type one diabetes in the last two years which has led to his significant loss of weight.
Prophet Seth Frimpong said, “Ike, you won’t believe even my wife has deserted me in this very difficult times that I am going through.”
“By the grace of God, I have been able to groom a lot of pastors and gospel musicians like Brother Sammy, Christiana Love and a host of others yet none of them has paid attention to me,” he bemoaned.
“It is only Brother Sammy who has been able to pay me couple of visits…even yesterday Sunday, he was here and I am reliably informed some people had to speak to him before he thought of visiting me.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News