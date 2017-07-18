TOP STORIES
Kento & Joe Wizzy To premiere ‘ Besty’ Video With A Live Band Concert
Popular Ghanaian musicians Kento & Joe Wizzy will be premiering their all awaited visuals of their hit song ‘Besty’ on the 28th of July ,2017.
Produced by Dr Raybeatz and the visuals directed by Steve Gyamfi; ‘Besty’ is an up tempo afro beat song that pinpoints how a guy loves a lady so much and how romantic the lady is.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Razzonline.com,Joe Wizzy who spoke on behalf of the group said:
“ Kento and I are producing an album of which we are now releasing singles as a group, our first single was good over evil which is an inspirational song with a good video to match, we are now out with ‘ Besty’ which we are set to premier the video directed by Steve Gyamfi at the Run-off Restaurant & Bar at the Winneba Junction on 28th July”,Joe Wizzy opined.
Kento & Joe Wizzy will climax their ‘ Besty’ video Premiering with an electrifying live band musical concert with support from seasoned musicians like Enn Wai of Dobble fame,Hans Bekx of Brighter day ft Sarkodie fame ,Adupash, authentic and many others.
They are going to be backed by the Project Band— with after party at SAT-C Night Club (Winneba)
Joe Wizzy is a Hiplife & Hipop artiste serving a second term as the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the Musicians Union of Ghana and Kento is a highlife and afropop artiste and also the band leader of the eight piece band called The Project Band based in Winneba— Kento does the singing whiles Joe Wizzy does the Rap.
Kindly watch a teaser of “Besty” video below!
