Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
I Have No Sexual Relations With Tracey Boakye—Ernest Opoku
Gospel music artist Ernest Opoku has categorically denied having sex with kumawood actress Tracey Boakye.
The mother of one in the latest episode of Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix tried to deny her amorous relationship with the “Onyame Nim” singer but later confirmed it after the host of the show proved to her that something really happened between them years back. Miss Boakye after establishing the truth in her relationship with Ernest Opoku added that it happened the very year she started acting.
Ernest Opoku made the revelation during an interview on Nkwa 88.1 Fm’s Motivation with Celebrities, with Ghana’s finest radio presenter Sir Walker.
But in a swift response on Central Region-based Nkwa FM, the ‘Onyame Nim’ hitmaker disputed the lady’s claims.
The ‘Devil Between My Legs’ actress who was reluctant in disclosing what led to their breakup stated that all was not well months after they started dating. She continued to disclose some of the dirty things which happened whilst dating the gospel musician.
