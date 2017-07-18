TOP STORIES
MTN Ghana Partners Broadband Home Ltd To Launch ZIPTV
Accra, July 17, 2017 – MTN Business, a total ICT solutions provider for businesses,has partnered Broadband Home Limited, to launch ZipTV service for its customers.
TheZipTV service provides customers with varied entertainment programs.ZipTV is an IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) platform that delivers live digital content and video on demand to subscribers over an IP network.
Consumers who sign up for the service will enjoy TV content from selected local and foreign channels, alongside videos which will be decoded by a set-top box and delivered directly to their mobile phones, tablets or smart-connected televisions via a home internet network.
The service also provides a bouquet of packages that have been classified asBasic, Classic, SensationorClub.Customers can choose hourly, daily, weekly ormonthly rates.
Commenting on the service, the General Manager for MTN Business, Mr. Samuel Addo, said,“the introduction of ZipTV is to respond to customer needswhilst driving MTN’s digital agenda. At MTN, we continue to deliver exciting offersto delight our customers.”
Mr. Ernest Obeng Yarfi, General Manager for Broad Band Home Ltd (BBH) said, “The service allows MTN subscribers to enjoy live exclusive programs, award-winning series and first run movies. Subscription is easy and the packages are as low as Ghs 1. This partnership endorses Ziptv® and MTN as strategic leaders in this evolving digital era.”
Interested MTN Customers can access the service by downloading the ZipTV application for free via www.myziptv.com and on TV through an IP set-top-box.
MTN Ghana continues to reaffirm its commitment to bringing the best digital services through its partnerships with various app developers and content providers. The launch of ZIPTVis an addition to varied digital services churned out by MTN.
Earlier this year, MTN Ghanalaunched the AMGO and Kumawood Apps.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
