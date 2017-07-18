TOP STORIES
Maiden ‘No.9 link up’ held in Ho
It was an exciting homecoming and networking weekend in Ho, when indigenes of the Volta Region converged on the Regional Parks and Gardens to relive the socio-cultural values of region.
The event dubbed “No. 9 LinkUp” seeks to provide a platform for indigenes to share ideas and support each other towards the realization of a common goal of stimulating the local economy.
The organizers, Aces Media Aliance (AMA), leveraged social media networks to draw citizens of the region home and abroad to take part in the fair. A number of businesses including startups showcased their products.
Other highlights of the event included a beautiful display of the diverse cultures.
Often attributed to the Volta Region, the “No.9” tag has a gratifying historical precedent when the lady who represented the region in the maiden edition of the oldest and biggest national beauty pageant, Miss Ghana, emerged the winner in 1957.
Miss Monica Amekoafia, the 9th contestant, won the admiration of many through her performances and was affectionately called “number nine.”
The catchphrase has since been on the lips of everyone who wants to refer to the people from the Volta Region.
Being a maiden event, organizers promised thrilling ones in subsequent years, which would ensure collaboration among businesses in the region.
–
By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
