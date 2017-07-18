TOP STORIES
Christabel Eke's Mother Breaks Silence On Her Daughter's Nude Photos
Mother of popular actress Christabel Eke,Madam Odoom has pleaded with Ghanaians to desist from insulting her daughter.
Christabel, recently shared her naked pictures on her Instagram page which has created elephantine controversies in the showbiz fraternity.
Speaking to Kwasi Aboagye on Neat Fm,Madam Odoom,indicated that there is nothing mentally wrong with Christabel Eke and that Ghanaians should pray and rally behind her.
She emphasized that,“My daughter is a very decent girl, she was brought up well and cannot do anything she knows will tarnish her image. She is not sick and does not need any psychological treatment or help as people are saying out there,“ she added.
“I can only say that, as a mother, I should support my children in anything they do, I need to love them and pray that whatever they touch would go well. That is where my fulfillment lies,” she noted.
Listen to the full audio:
