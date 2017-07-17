modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Samini And Stephanie Benson Caught Flirting

Emmanuel Mensah
29 minutes ago | Hiplife News

A picture of reggae dancehall artiste Samini in a risqué pose with Ghanaian international soul, pop and jazz artiste Stephanie Benson has set tongues wagging on social media about whether the duo were up to something amorous.

In the black-and-white picture, Samini is seen with his belt hanging lose while he groped Stephanie Benson’s thigh.

Stephanie Benson, dressed in a white lingerie, appeared to be enjoying the warmth of Samini as she kept her eyes closed and smiled.

It is not clear if there’s any romance going on between the two.

This image comes a week after actress Christabel Ekeh posted nude pictures of herself in a yoga pose.

Stephanie Benson recently released Barima No featuring Okyeame Kwame.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Hiplife News

TOP STORIES

Government Delegation Led By UKGCC Meets London Stock Exchange

3 minutes ago

Mahama’s meeting not a comeback move – Executives

7 minutes ago

quot-img-1'Every challenge in life is an opportunity to test your faith'

By: ROGER HORTOR quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line