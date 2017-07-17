TOP STORIES
Samini And Stephanie Benson Caught Flirting
A picture of reggae dancehall artiste Samini in a risqué pose with Ghanaian international soul, pop and jazz artiste Stephanie Benson has set tongues wagging on social media about whether the duo were up to something amorous.
In the black-and-white picture, Samini is seen with his belt hanging lose while he groped Stephanie Benson’s thigh.
Stephanie Benson, dressed in a white lingerie, appeared to be enjoying the warmth of Samini as she kept her eyes closed and smiled.
It is not clear if there’s any romance going on between the two.
This image comes a week after actress Christabel Ekeh posted nude pictures of herself in a yoga pose.
Stephanie Benson recently released Barima No featuring Okyeame Kwame.
