DEMONSTRATIONS EXPRESSES DEMOCRACY BUT CAN'T BE USED AS PISTOLES.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
New Release: 'More' By Chillz
Ever had that type of chemistry with a friend of the opposite gender that you're into and you think he/she is into you too, but you're both doing?
No?
Yeah me neither. *wink*
Long-time-no-see "Komije" crooner, Chillz delivers the perfect description over a carefully crafted Afro'n'B instrumental also produced by Chillz and he calls this one 'More'.
This smooth track is the first single of his forthcoming EP entitled 'Netflixx & Chillz' set to come out sometime this summer. This song is available on all digital platforms.
Chillz is an A & R in Chocolate City Music.
