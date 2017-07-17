TOP STORIES
La Abese Celebrates Yam Festival
The chiefs and people of Abese (Adonten) Division of La in the Greater Accra Region have climaxed activities marking their annual Afrimi Yam Festival with a colourful durbar and display of their traditional heritage.
Clad in red attire and other traditional costume, the people paraded the streets amidst drumming, dancing and firing of musketry.
They later proceeded to the waterfront at the La Beach, where traditional rites were performed to appease the gods.
According to Nii Anyetei Anokware Nsro I, the Abese Jaasetse, the festival was handed over to them by their ancestors, and it is the medium through which the Abese community who are the vanguards of the La Traditional Area enjoy their goodwill.
The procession through the streets
“We are happy that after more than a decade, we have succeeded in having this festival back into our community,” he stated
Speaking of the theme for the celebration, 'Our Cultural Heritage: Unity and Development', the chief of the Abese Community, Nii Kwade Okropong I, lauded the people for their support which has led to a successful celebration.
He called on the people to collaborate with the traditional council in its effort to develop the entire community.
Nii Kwade Okropong called on the management of LaTeNu FM, a local FM station, to introduce programmes which would educate its people and challenge them to contribute to meaningful discourses.
The chief also lauded the people for the rapid development of the area, including the construction of toilets in almost every household.
By Solomon Ofori
