By: Lord Aikins Adusei
'Ghana First' Being Colourful At Ghana Party In The Park 2017
In activating their brand as 'Ghana First' on Saturday 15th of July 2017, the African and Caribbean food and groceries dealer in association with Colourful Radio, transmitted this year's Ghana Party In The Park from Trent Park Cockfosters in London.
This year's celebration saw the event being graced by dignitaries such as the Ghana Ambassador to the UK Papa Owusu Ankomah and some other traditional chiefs,queens and some elders of traditional states in Ghana.
The transmission was streamed across London and the world on Colourfulradio.com and on digital audio broadcast in Birmingham and Manchester to numerous audience in London, Ghana and abroad.
Ghana Party In The Park is a celebration of culture, tradition and heritage in a unique, serene and picnic environment.
It is also touted arguably, as the only Ghanaian celebration in the UK that brings along fellow citizens from afar as close as possible.
And in making sure the event reaches Ghanaians at home, abroad, and those in the diaspora, 'Ghana First' as food and groceries brand, teams up with Colourful Radio in bringing the event as close as possible to most Ghanaians wherever they may be.
Speaking to the C.E.O of Emmanuel Group of Companies Mr Yaw Osei-Marfo as to why the collaboration between 'Ghana First' and Colourful Radio, he said: “ One of the reason is to push both our brand and the Ghanaian community together.”
“And Colourful Radio is a Ghanaian owned radio station that believes in the development of communities so I said why not associate with them in bringing the event closer to Ghanaians in the UK and around the world.
In promoting Ghana Party In The Park 2017 in association with Colourful Radio he said: “As Ghana Party In The Park represents some of our culture, tradition and heritage, we will see if we can take this broadcasting initiative further in the years to come.”
Out of all the names in the world, Mr Yaw Osei-Marfo chooses Ghana First' because he said: “ I think as Ghanaians it is important each individual tries in pushing the name Ghana and selling it in the best faith possible.
“So branding our products and food items as 'Ghana First' is in line with a personal question I have been asking myself as to what could be done to elevate both our products as well as our nation Ghana, hence 'Ghana First'.
“And our primary aim is to promote our indigenous products to establish a strong Ghanaian community cohesion while introducing and selling our products to the world.
“Products like our Cassava Flour, Tuozaafi, Corn Flour, Eko-Egbeymi and most of our typical Ghanaian products are what we deal in mostly in retailing and wholesaling.”
Mr Yaw Osie-Marfo who has recently added a Mini-Cab services to his fleet of business interests also used the occasion to donate so many books amounting to several thousands of pounds to the Ashanti Library in Kumasi Ghana.
Some of the books donated were Mathematics, English, Science, Geography, Agriculture, History, Catering, Fiction, Non-Fiction,Technical and other Literature books.
While some revellers were enjoying themselves others were also complaining about the intermittent power cut from the Live Band Stage.
Security was as tight as ever and no report of any incident at the time of filling this report.
