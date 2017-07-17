modernghana logo

I’m Born Again, Working On Cleaning My Tattoos – Tonto Dikeh

3 hours ago

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh says she is now a born again Christian and is working on cleaning off all her tattoos.

She shared a photo on Instagram this morning and a fan pointed out her tattoos saying, “If truly you are now a born again Xtian as you claimed then this scary tattoo should be cleaned pls, it looks so demonic and can drive good and God fearing men away”.

Her response was, ‘I realise and I am working on it’.

As at the last count in 2015, Tonto Dikeh claimed she had 57 tattoos on her body.

