TOP STORIES
Let your money work for you as you face old age; instead of working for money always.By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
I’m Born Again, Working On Cleaning My Tattoos – Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh says she is now a born again Christian and is working on cleaning off all her tattoos.
She shared a photo on Instagram this morning and a fan pointed out her tattoos saying, “If truly you are now a born again Xtian as you claimed then this scary tattoo should be cleaned pls, it looks so demonic and can drive good and God fearing men away”.
Her response was, ‘I realise and I am working on it’.
As at the last count in 2015, Tonto Dikeh claimed she had 57 tattoos on her body.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News