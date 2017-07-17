TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Music: Sky P - BINGALARDO
The Arab money crooner, Sky P releases yet another hit single titled "BINGALARDO". The music hit-maker infused his wonderful creativity into this masterpiece. Not forgetting his love for rhythms and melodies.
The song was produced by Lino, Mixed and Mastered by Indomix.
Enjoy!
SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/245013/sky-p-bingarlado-prod-by-lino
SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/245013
SONG EMBED LINK: <iframe src="https://my.notjustok.com/track/embed/id/245013" width="100%" height="160px" frameborder="0"></iframe>
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA: @OfficialSkyP
