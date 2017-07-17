modernghana logo

Music: Sky P - BINGALARDO

Asuquo Eton
1 hour ago | Audio Report

The Arab money crooner, Sky P releases yet another hit single titled "BINGALARDO". The music hit-maker infused his wonderful creativity into this masterpiece. Not forgetting his love for rhythms and melodies.

The song was produced by Lino, Mixed and Mastered by Indomix.

Enjoy!
SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/245013/sky-p-bingarlado-prod-by-lino

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/245013

SONG EMBED LINK: <iframe src="https://my.notjustok.com/track/embed/id/245013" width="100%" height="160px" frameborder="0"></iframe>

