Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Miss Zongofest, Two Others Awarded Scholarship By Tourism Ministry
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has awarded scholarship to the winner of the maiden edition of Miss Zongofest, Shamziya Mustapha, first and second runner-up to further their education.
The scholarship was presented to them by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Ziblim Barri Iddi, at his office on Friday as part of the package for the pageant.
The event which took place at the National Theatre saw Sherifa Gunu with her dancers delivering what can be described as a world- class performance.
The energetic singer received applause from patrons of the well attended event who sang alongside with her.
After her act, Sherifa Gunu, disclosed To Ghanacreativearts.com and Ghanapoliticsonline.com, that the Italian Embassy had that very afternoon honoured her for being an active and influential female in Ghana.
The National Commission of Culture organisers of the Zongofest Honours also gave her a ‘Gye Nyame’ award for empowering females and being a massive contributor to the development of Zongo communities.
Fancy Gadam was also honoured for helping promote the Zongo communities through his music.
