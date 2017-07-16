TOP STORIES
AY, Osas to MC Golden movie awards in Ghana
Ayo Makun, the popular Nigerian comedian who is known in showbiz circles as AY, will be hosting the third edition of the much anticipated Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) to be held next Saturday, July 22 in Accra.
The multi-talented showbiz personality is expected to bring his funny side, his acting abilities and his sterling master of ceremony process when he mounts the stage next Saturday to compere one of the leading film industry events on the African continent.
According to the organisers of GMAA, NMJ Ghana, the decision to choose AY as the host of the third edition of the show was “one anchored on the fact that he is an excellent example of someone who has cross appeal among different genres of the arts both in Nigerian and across the continent.”
“Over the years AY has built his profile in showbiz by excelling in all areas he has attempted to exercise his talent,” says Mimi Andani, a director of the GMAA. “AY started as a comedian and has since become a master of many things including being an actor, radio and T.V presenter, writer, director and MC.”
They believe his addition will complement the event positively by projecting the GMAA as the pan-African film awards it's known to be. AY, whose previous movies “30 Days in Atlanta” and “A Trip to Jamaica” (nominated for 2017 GMAA) won critical acclaim, is currently promoting his latest movie “10 Days in Sun City”.
Supporting AY to host the GMAA is Nigerian- American multi-talented showbiz personality Osas Ighodaro Ajibade. Osas who was born in America to Nigerian parents has featured in many films as well as in television and theatre productions.
The repertoire of films she has featured in include “Ratnik” (2016), “Put a Ring on It” (2016), “Restless City” (2011) and “Killa Season” (2006). Her television production appearances include “Tinsel” (2012-2014), “12 Steps to Recovery” (2012) and “Meet the Browns” (2010). She co-hosted the 2014 edition of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (AMVCA) held in Lagos.
“Osas is a young actress who has achieved a lot at her age and she is a fast rising star at that. We think she has earned her place as a co-host of the glamourous Golden Movie Awards to be staged in Accra next Saturday,” says Mimi Andani.
The event which is billed to take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra will start with red carpet for celebrities from all over Africa from 7pm to 9pm with the main event taking place immediately afterwards from 9pm.
“We have been known to stick strictly to our time over the period that we have been organising this prestigious event and we are not going to depart from that this time, Mimi noted about the time. She also noted that the show is planned to be a very entertaining event with good music, comedy and a host of other interesting elements for those who will make it to the Movenpick on Saturday.
“Hint hint, we have the hottest music diva in Ghana at the moment Ebony performing along with others like Joey B and a big surprise we would like to keep to unleash on the night,” she said. “Trust me, we are cooking a glamorous show with all the pizazz that befits the name of the Golden Movie Awards Africa”
Tickets for the event are selling at the Airport Shell in Accra at GHS400.00 for VVIP, GHS200 for VIP and GHS100.00 for regular. The organisers assure those who would purchase any category of tickets that they would certainly have their money's worth.
The Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) is an annual event that seeks to award excellence in movie making on the African continent and the African diaspora. Entries for this year's GMAA came from West, East, Central and Southern Africa. Countries from which entries were received include Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leon, Cameroon, South Africa and Kenya.
Instituted and organized by NMJ Ghana and its partners, the GMAA brings together professionals in filmmaking in Africa once every year to celebrate, promote and reward those who have excelled in their area of the film industry.
Find below the list of nominees for the 2017:
GOLDEN ACTOR (COMEDY)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN ACTOR (DRAMA)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN ACTOR (SERIES)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN ACTRESS (COMEDY)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN ACTRESS ( DRAMA )
NOMINEES
GOLDEN ACTRESS (SERIES)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN ART DIRECTOR
NOMINEES
GOLDEN CENIMATOGRAPHY
NOMINEES
GOLDEN COSTUMIER
NOMINEES
GOLDEN DIRECTOR
NOMINEES
GOLDEN DISCOVERY ACTOR/ACTRESS
NOMINEES
GOLDEN EDITOR
NOMINEES
GOLDEN INDIGENOUS
NOMINEES
GOLDEN MAKEUP
NOMIEES
GOLDEN MAKEUP ARTIST
NOMINEES
GOLDEN MOST PROMIMISING ACTOR/ACTRESS
NOMINEES
GOLDEN MOVIE COMEDY
NOMINEES
GOLDEN MOVIE
NOMINEES
GOLDEN SHORT FILM
NOMINEES
GOLDEN SOUND
NOMINEES
GLODEN STORY (DRAMA)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY)
NOMINEES
GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTOR ( DRAMA )
NOMINEES
GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTRESS ( COMEDY )
NOMINEES
GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTRESS ( DRAMA )
NOMINEES
GOLDEN TV SERIES
NOMINEES
GOLDEN WRITER COMEDY
NOMINEES
GOLDEN WRITER DRAMA
NOMINEES
–
Credit: Golden Movie Awards Africa
