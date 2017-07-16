modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Koo Ntakra – Too Bad ft. Tee Rhyme (Prod. By NytWulf)

PapaQuasy Abakah
26 minutes ago | Music News

The Akwapem rapper follows up on his Amazing Girl tune with another single, this time titled ‘Too Bad’.

Koo Ntakra teams up with his eastern region counterpart Tee Rhyme to express their affection and flair for their girls, using their humor world play to describe how ‘bard’ the girl is with her natural body features on this NytWulf produced song.

Another one for the streets and joints to jam to.
Soundcloud Link
https://soundcloud.com/koo-ntakra/toobad

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Music News

TOP STORIES

Polling station executives need economic empowerment

25 minutes ago

NPP will make the nation prosperous - John Boadu

25 minutes ago

quot-img-1PEOPLE MIGHT NOT LOVE ME BUT I LOVE ME MYSELF

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line