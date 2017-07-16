TOP STORIES
Koo Ntakra – Too Bad ft. Tee Rhyme (Prod. By NytWulf)
The Akwapem rapper follows up on his Amazing Girl tune with another single, this time titled ‘Too Bad’.
Koo Ntakra teams up with his eastern region counterpart Tee Rhyme to express their affection and flair for their girls, using their humor world play to describe how ‘bard’ the girl is with her natural body features on this NytWulf produced song.
Another one for the streets and joints to jam to.
Soundcloud Link
https://soundcloud.com/koo-ntakra/toobad
