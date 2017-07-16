TOP STORIES
When you are at a higher level people always try to identify themselves with you,but the moment you fall down,the same people measures their distance from you.By: KWAME SEREBUOR (Atwi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
SwitzBoiz EP For The Summer "A WorldWide Thing"
In life, there is never the need to limit yourself to one particular place. The world is a big space which all and sundry can have access to and certainly you need to make an effort to reach every corner.
SwitzBoiz have set that target for themselves this summer with this new EP captioned "A WorlWide Thing".
The 6 Track EP was officially released on 14th of July and yes everything on it is well jammed up. With Tracks like Up, Sunrise, Weekend and Two Faces which features Rashid Metal, you in for the best of partying all summer long and beyond. Not to break your budget, the team has given this one out here for free and yes, you can make it yours with just a click of a button. All the tracks on this EP was prodiuced by DJ Air Afrique. Enjoy.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Coming Events