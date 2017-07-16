modernghana logo

SwitzBoiz EP For The Summer "A WorldWide Thing"

Alexander Fifi Abaka
1 hour ago | Coming Events

In life, there is never the need to limit yourself to one particular place. The world is a big space which all and sundry can have access to and certainly you need to make an effort to reach every corner.

SwitzBoiz have set that target for themselves this summer with this new EP captioned "A WorlWide Thing".

The 6 Track EP was officially released on 14th of July and yes everything on it is well jammed up. With Tracks like Up, Sunrise, Weekend and Two Faces which features Rashid Metal, you in for the best of partying all summer long and beyond. Not to break your budget, the team has given this one out here for free and yes, you can make it yours with just a click of a button. All the tracks on this EP was prodiuced by DJ Air Afrique. Enjoy.

