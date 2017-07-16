TOP STORIES
SB Young Eze: Another Rising Nollywood Actor From The East
A time criticized for his role in an online movie, SB Young Eze says he finds nothing wrong with his fans opening up to issues that would help him amend things in the build-up of his career in the make-believe industry, Nollywood.
Speaking from a movie set, the fair-skinned actor who had a trend online after his role as a sexually addicted priest took time to clear issues relating to his personality as an actor.
Pointing out that he likes offering his best when it comes to what he’s known for - acting, he went further to appeal to his admirers and fans, “please have patience with me. The competition here is too high, but I’m doing my best to deal with it. I will not fake it, but I will be multi-faceted in all the dynamics of the system,” he said.
Shot into limelight as Konga in the movie he starred alongside veteran actor, Pete Edochie in The Jacobs, SB Young has not taken his foot off the pedal as he shares his acting career with music.
Within a short period of time, he has starred in Jaja The Great, The Jacobs, Tony Montana, Imo River, Police Academy, Drunk In Love, Broken Deal, The Casket, The Monk, and a few others.
