all men i know to be ignorant,it is only a matter of subject....By: mukaila hadi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Mimlife Records Showcases B4Bonah
Mimlife Records last week held a press conference to outdoor the only artiste on the label.
The press conference also saw the premier of B4Bbonah’s yet to be released video for his song with Legacy Life Entertainment artiste King Promise christened ‘My Girl’ which was produced by KillBeats and the video directed by David Nicol-Sey of North Production.
The label believes this would go a long way into the development of not only the artiste, but the label as a whole.
