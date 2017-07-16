modernghana logo

Mimlife Records Showcases B4Bonah

Nii Atakora Mensah
6 minutes ago | Music News

Mimlife Records last week held a press conference to outdoor the only artiste on the label.

The press conference also saw the premier of B4Bbonah’s yet to be released video for his song with Legacy Life Entertainment artiste King Promise christened ‘My Girl’ which was produced by KillBeats and the video directed by David Nicol-Sey of North Production.

The label believes this would go a long way into the development of not only the artiste, but the label as a whole.

