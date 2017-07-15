TOP STORIES
Abena Ruthy releases video to latest song, ‘Aseda’
Silky-voiced gospel minstrel, Abena Ruthy has released the video to her new single 'Aseda.'
The song which is done in reggae vein talks about God's abundant grace, kindness and tender mercies.
'Aseda' is taken off on her current ten-track CD album 'Higher Praise' and it features one of Ghana's talented vocalists, Nacee.
The video was shot and directed by Skyweb at very beautiful locations that mirror the beauteous handwork of God.
Under the Media Excel management, Abena Ruthy's 'Aseda' video was released on YouTube few days ago and is currently enjoying some massive views.
This release is a prelude to Abena Ruthy's live DVD slated for October, 2017.
On 18th May, 2017, Ruthy put up an awesome performance at SP Kofi Sarpong's maiden concert at the National Theatre and will be performing at Ohemaa Mercy's 'Tehillah's Experience' on August, 6, 2017.
Known in private life as Mrs. Ruth Benny Wood, Abena Ruthy is a marketer by profession and has worked in the banking sector for about a decade now. She has expertise in communication, sales and business development.
Abena Ruthy has nurtured her music passion since childhood and has been singing and composing songs since then.
She released her maiden album in 2013 and since then has chalked a couple of successes in the gospel music industry.
Her hit track 'Lala' was nominated for the collaboration of the Year at the Ghana Gospel Music Awards organised by Adom FM.
Watch 'Aseda' video below:
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
