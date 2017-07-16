TOP STORIES
Akata Stone Earns Maiden Nomination At Ghana Music Awards UK 2017
UK-based Ghanaian artiste,Akata Stone has earned his first ever nomination as a musician at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK.
Under the production of Carter Stone Music,Akata Stone was nominated in the UK Based New Discovery Uncovered Art of the Year category.
However,the’Taking Over Remix’ hitmaker is set to beat stiff opposition from Lippy & K- hi Bang TinkezUnder Rider,Geo Wellington,Ked 2 Besi.
Ghana Music Awards UK throws a spotlight on the best Ghanaians musicians who excel in Ghana and the UK.
CEO of NKZ Music Guru,Shatta Wale,Stonebwoy ,Sarkodie and EL are some of the numerous artistes who have also been nominated in various categories.
Before winners are announced, the voting platforms and procedures will be made available to the public on Saturday 15th July 2017 in the media and social media platforms.
The awards are based on the reporting period of April 2016 through April 2017.
The 2nd annual Ghana Music Awards UK plaques will be presented to the winners on Saturday, 16th September, 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS with Alordia Promotions as the organizers.
Check Akata Stone's nomination in the list of nominees below!
African Artiste Of the Year
Runtown
Tekno
Wizkid
Mr. Eazi
Eddy Kenzo
Gospel Song of the Year
Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku Jr
Change Over – Mary Agyemang
Mewo Jesus – Mabel Okyere
My Soul says Yes – Sonnie Badu
Healing Stream – Jeshrun Okyere ft. Nathaniel Bassey
Agye Wo Nsem – Piesie Esther
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Mabel Okyere
Piesie Esther
Nacee
Sonnie Badu
Jeshrun Okyere
New Artiste of the Year
King Promise
Medikal
Adina
Ebony
Dem Tinz
Best Music Video of the Year
Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku Jr
Booze N Boobs – Guru ft. Roll
Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown
Rapping Drums – Flowking Stone
Nyedzilo – Edem ft Reekado Banks
One Thing – Stonebwoy ft. Damaris
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
R2Bees
Dobble
Best Rapper of the Year
EL
Guru
Pope Skinny
Manifest
Yaa Pono
Flowking Stone
Sarkodie
Medikal
Hiplife Song of the Year
Samba – Guru ft. Singlet
Club – Donzy ft. Sarkodie
Raw – Guru
Borkor Die – Criss Waddle
RNS (Rich Nigga Shit) – Sarkodie
Highlife Song of the Year
Enko Den – Daddy Lumba
Frema – Nero X
Gwe – Bisa Kdei
Confessions – Kofi Kinaata
Beshiwo – Becca
Christy – Dobble
Brown Sugar – Kumi Guitar
Guy Guy – Nana Qwame
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kumi Guitar
Bisa Kdei
Becca
Kofi Kinaata
Nero X
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
People Dey – Stonebwoy
Prove Them Wrong – Shatta wale
Yonnah – Samini ft. Luther
Nwansina – Ras Kuuku ft. Luther
Poison – Ebony
Pain Them – Rudebwoy Ranking
Reggae/Dance Hall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Ras Kuuku
Samini
Ebony
Shatta wale
Rudebwoy Ranking
Best Collaboration of the Year
Forever – Eazzy ft. Mr. Eazi
Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku
Onaapo – Nacee ft. Dee Aja
Confirm RMX – Medikal ft. Sarkodie
Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants
My Baby – Magnom ft. Joey B
Poison – Ebony ft. Gatdoe
Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown
Beshiwo – Becca ft. Bisa Kdei
Artiste of the Year
Shatta Wale
Kofi Kinaata
Sarkodie
EL
Stonebwoy
Song of the Year
Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants
Confessions – Kofi Kinaata
Christy – Dobble
Time Aso – Sidney
Onaapo – Nacee ft. Dee Aja
Hiplife/Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year
Criss Waddle
Guru
EL
Flowking Stone
Sarkodie
Medikal
M.anifest
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
God MC – M.anifest
Trumpet – Sarkodie ft. Tee Flow, Medikal, Strongman, Koo Ntakra, Donzy & Pappy Kojo
Lalafalama – EL
Confirm RMX – Medikal ft. Sarkodie
Tension – Okyeame Kwame ft. Cabum, Medikal & Sister Deborah
Gold – Guru
Afro Pop Song of the Year
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
Solo – Article Wan
Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants
Forever – Eazzy ft Mr. Eazi
Music Producer / Engineer of the Year
Kindee
Willis Beatz
Highly Spiritual
Nacee
Danny Beatz
Ghanaian Traditional Artiste of the Year
Sherifa Gunu
Atongo Simba
Norlla Wiyaala
King Ayisoba
Wulomo
(UK BASED AWARD CATEGORIES)
UK Based Gospel Song of the Year
You Are The One – Minister Owura Jay
Boafo ne Awurade – Hannah A. Donkor
Land of God – Justice Odoi
It will come to Pass – Sarah Clark
Onyame Tumi Adi Nyinaa Ye – Comfort Amankwah
Se Nyame Nni Mua – Mama Cee
Alpha and Omega – Amankwah Tiah
Me nsa aka Me De3 – Theodora Gospel
Give Me You – P.K. Boadi
My Soul Says Yes – Sonnie Badu
UK Based Gospel Album of the Year
Sounds of Africa – Sonnie Badu
Land Of God – Justice Odoi
Second Chance – Ernest O. Kyeremanteng
Eden na menye ma wo – Amankwah Tiah
Genesis – Minister King Bricky Aboagye
You Are The One – Minister Owura Jay
Onyame tumi adenyinaa ye – Comfort Amankwah
Boafo Ne Awurade – Hannah A. Donkor
UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year
Hannah A. Donkor
Sonnie Badu
Minister Owura Jay
Amankwah Tiah
Comfort Amankwah
Justice Odoi
Minister King Bricky Aboagye
Best UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year
Manye Stone
Gertrude Forson
Minister Ike
Maame Serwaa
Hannah A. Donkor
Elder Ofori
Charlie Barnes
Nana Achia
Sarah Clark
Mama Comfort
Prophet Eliyahu Boateng
Yaw Boateng
Bishop Merry Frimpomaah
Alice Bee
Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste
Stormzy
LD of 67 Group
Lethal Bizzle
Kwabs
Reggie N Bollie
Novelist
UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of the Year
Mista Silva
Eugy
Kwamz N Flava
Composers
Jaij Hollands
Atumpan
UK Based Afrobeats Song of the Year
GB – Under Lover
Yxng Bane ft. Kojo Funds – Fine wine
Kojo Funds ft Abra Cadabra – Dun Talkin
Dun D – Badman
Atumpan – Let them say
UK Based Artiste of the Year
Kojo Funds
Abra Cadabra
Mista Silva
Eugy
Atumpan
Juls
Dun D
UK Based New Ghanaian Artiste of the Year
Belly Squad
Niji
GB
NSG
Koffi Nyat
A.I.M
Jayo
UK Based New Discovery Uncovered Art of the Year
Lippy & K- hi Bangit
Tinkez
Under Rider
Geo Wellington
Ked 2 Besi
Akata Stone
UK Based Producer /Engineer
Composers
Kwamz
DJ Juls
Whoelsebutjuelz
Adeshyie Studios
Kingsbeatz
Hator Bros/Temaboyz
Black Kulcha Music
Team Salut
Jae 5
UK Based Ghanaian DJ of the Year
DJ Billy
DJ Sawa
DJ Bibi
DJ Snypa
DJ Fiifi
DJ P. Montana
DJ Invisible
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mr. Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK (UK)
Afro Moses – Musician (Ghana)
Source:Razzonline.com
