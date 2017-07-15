TOP STORIES
He who has an engel as a friend doesnt have to be afraid of anything in this worldBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
New Music Groove Bairn---Redlight
Redlight is that song that keeps you going when all roads seem blocked and hopes seem dashed. It is a song that addresses the daily lifestyle of anyone trying to survive and succeed in a metropolitan city.
Groove Bairn puts this together to motivate his fans and listeners generally, hoping they tune in to the music whenever they need something to keep them going.
Redlight is the first track off his upcoming album with The Shield Music, as we are to expect other tracks and visuals in few weeks to come.
The instrumental to Redlight was produced by Miles K9.
Download Link: http://www.datafilehost.com/d/0a01f99d
Facebook: Facebook.com/groovebairn
Twiter: @groovebairn
Instagram:@groovebairn
