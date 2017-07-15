modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Music Groove Bairn---Redlight

ADAGBADA DIPO
1 hour ago | New Release

Redlight is that song that keeps you going when all roads seem blocked and hopes seem dashed. It is a song that addresses the daily lifestyle of anyone trying to survive and succeed in a metropolitan city.

Groove Bairn puts this together to motivate his fans and listeners generally, hoping they tune in to the music whenever they need something to keep them going.

Redlight is the first track off his upcoming album with The Shield Music, as we are to expect other tracks and visuals in few weeks to come.

The instrumental to Redlight was produced by Miles K9.

Download Link: http://www.datafilehost.com/d/0a01f99d

Facebook: Facebook.com/groovebairn
Twiter: @groovebairn
Instagram:@groovebairn

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More New Release

TOP STORIES

All Ambassadors Are Errand Boys—Ambassador Victor Smith

1 hour ago

Parliament Gets Busy With 5 New Bills

5 hours ago

quot-img-1He who has an engel as a friend doesnt have to be afraid of anything in this world

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line