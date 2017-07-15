modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Audio: Ben Nazareth New Song — I Depend On You

GospelHits Naija
5 minutes ago | Gospel News

Nigerian Gospel artiste Ben Nazareth releases yet another soothing single titled "I Depend On You". The song I Depend On You is a song expressing total dependence on Almighty God the creator of the whole universe, who has never failed nor disappointed those who put their trust in him.

Going by the inspiration of the song, I Depend On You is a tune given out by inspiration from an indent heart to express total dependence on God no matter the situations because God is always faithful and trustworthy.

"This is really a song, a tune for the season,so let's express our dependence and trust in the king of kings and lord of Lords" ~ Ben Nazareth.

Download this amazing tune below!!!
Listen, Download and Share!
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://goo.gl/bMNFvu [Untagged]

Brief Bio:
Chinaza Benjamin Nwokearu known as Ben Nazareth is a Nigerian born Gospel singer, song writer, praise and worship Leader. He graduated as a banking and Finance student from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State.

Born into a family of six in Imo state, he has been a worshiper from onset. Ben Nazareth became born again in his teenage age and now addicted to Christ.

Having the desire to know God more and his passion for gospel music brought him where he is today. He sings to glorify God which in turn becomes a blessing to lives.

Connect:
Twitter: @BenNazareth1
Facebook: Chinaza Benjamin Nwokearu

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Gospel News

TOP STORIES

Parliament Gets Busy With 5 New Bills

4 hours ago

Death Of Prof Mills: Was There A Cover-Up? Family Wants Investigation

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Donot argue with a fool,because some one may not be able to tell who the fool is.

By: Hettie quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line