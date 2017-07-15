TOP STORIES
Donot argue with a fool,because some one may not be able to tell who the fool is.By: Hettie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Audio: Ben Nazareth New Song — I Depend On You
Nigerian Gospel artiste Ben Nazareth releases yet another soothing single titled "I Depend On You". The song I Depend On You is a song expressing total dependence on Almighty God the creator of the whole universe, who has never failed nor disappointed those who put their trust in him.
Going by the inspiration of the song, I Depend On You is a tune given out by inspiration from an indent heart to express total dependence on God no matter the situations because God is always faithful and trustworthy.
Download this amazing tune below!!!
Listen, Download and Share!
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://goo.gl/bMNFvu [Untagged]
Brief Bio:
Chinaza Benjamin Nwokearu known as Ben Nazareth is a Nigerian born Gospel singer, song writer, praise and worship Leader. He graduated as a banking and Finance student from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State.
Born into a family of six in Imo state, he has been a worshiper from onset. Ben Nazareth became born again in his teenage age and now addicted to Christ.
Having the desire to know God more and his passion for gospel music brought him where he is today. He sings to glorify God which in turn becomes a blessing to lives.
Connect:
Twitter: @BenNazareth1
Facebook: Chinaza Benjamin Nwokearu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Gospel News