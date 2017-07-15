modernghana logo

Golden Movie Awards: Ay And OSAS To Host The Glam And Pizazz

Francis Doku
44 minutes ago | Coming Events

Accra, July 14, 2017 -Ayo Makun, the popular Nigerian comedian who is known in showbiz circles as AY, will be hosting the third edition of the much anticipated Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) to be held next Saturday, July 22 in Accra.

The multi-talented showbiz personality is expected to bring his funny side, his acting abilities and his sterling master of ceremony process when he mounts the stage next Saturday to compere one of the leading film industry events on the African continent.

According to the organisers of GMAA, NMJ Ghana, the decision to choose AY as the host of the third edition of the show was “one anchored on the fact that he is an excellent example of someone who has cross appeal among different genres of the arts both in Nigerian and across the continent.”

“Over the years AY has built his profile in showbiz by excelling in all areas he has attempted to exercise his talent,” says Mimi Andani, a director of the GMAA. “AY started as a comedian and has since become a master of many things including being an actor, radio and T.V presenter, writer, director and MC.”

They believe his addition will complement the event positively by projecting the GMAA as the pan-African film awards it’s known to be.AY, whose previous movies “30 Days in Atlanta” and “A Trip to Jamaica” (nominated for 2017 GMAA) won critical acclaim, is currently promoting his latest movie “10 Days in Sun City”.

Supporting AY to host the GMAA is Nigerian-American multi-talented showbiz personality OsasIghodaroAjibade. Osas who was born in America to Nigerian parents has featured in many films as well as in television and theatre productions.

The repertoire of films she has featured in include “Ratnik” (2016), “Put a Ring on It” (2016), “Restless City” (2011) and “Killa Season” (2006). Her television production appearances include “Tinsel” (2012-2014), “12 Steps to Recovery” (2012) and “Meet the Browns” (2010). She co-hosted the 2014 edition of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (AMVCA) held in Lagos.

“Osas is a young actress who has achieved a lot at her age and she is a fast rising star at that. We think she has earned her place as a co-host of the glamourous Golden Movie Awards to be staged in Accra next Saturday,” says Mimi Andani.

The event which is billed to take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra will start with red carpet for celebrities from all over Africa from 7pm to 9pm with the main event taking place immediately afterwards from 9pm.

“We have been known to stick strictly to our time over the period that we have been organising this prestigious event and we are not going to depart from that this time, Mimi noted about the time. She also noted that the show is planned to be a very entertaining event with good music, comedy and a host of other interesting elements for those who will make it to the Movenpick on Saturday.

“Hint hint, we have the hottest music diva in Ghana at the moment Ebony performing along with others like Joey B and a big surprise we would like to keep to unleash on the night,” she said. “Trust me, we are cooking a glamorous show with all the pizazz that befits the name of the Golden Movie Awards Africa”

Tickets for the event are selling at the Airport Shell in Accra at GHS400.00 for VVIP, GHS200 for VIP and GHS100.00 for regular. The organisers assure those who would purchase any category of tickets that they would certainly have their money’s worth.

The Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) is an annual event that seeks to award excellence in movie making on the African continent and the African diaspora. Entries for this year’s GMAA came from West, East, Central and Southern Africa. Countries from which entries were received include Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leon, Cameroon, South Africa and Kenya.

Instituted and organized by NMJ Ghana and its partners, the GMAA brings together professionals in filmmaking in Africa once every year to celebrate, promote and reward those who have excelled in their area of the film industry.

Find below the list of nominees for the 2017:
GOLDEN MOVIE AWARDS AFRICA
LIST OF NOMINEES FOR THE 2017 EDITION
GOLDEN ACTOR (COMEDY)
NOMINEES

  1. Ayo Makun (A Trip To Jamaica)
  2. Richard Asante (Amakye&Dde)
  3. Majid Michel (Amakye& Dede)

GOLDEN ACTOR (DRAMA)
NOMINEES

  1. O.C Ukeye(Catch.ER)
  2. Eddie Watson (3 Is A Crowd)
  3. Chris Okagbue (Lotanna)
  4. SambasaNzeribe (Slow Country)
  5. EnyinnaNwigwe (Hire A Man)
  6. Femi Jacob (Just Married)

GOLDEN ACTOR (SERIES)
NOMINEES

  1. Jordan Adgualor (The Idiot And I)
  2. Adjetey Annang (Table Of Men)
  3. LirothaMcdonald (Samba)
  4. James Gadner (Everyday People)
  5. John Peasah (Yolo)
  6. Kweku Elliot (Everyday People)

GOLDEN ACTRESS (COMEDY)
NOMINEES

  1. Priscilla Agyeman (Amakye& Dede)
  2. FunkeAkindele (Trip To Jamaica)
  3. ZynellZuh ( Hire A Man )
  4. Lydia Forson (Keteke)

GOLDEN ACTRESS ( DRAMA )
NOMINEES

  1. KalsumSinare (Sala)
  2. Beverly Naya (Catch.ER)
  3. Ivie Okujaye (Slow Country)
  4. AdesuaEtomi (Ayama)
  5. ZynellZuh (Just Married)

GOLDEN ACTRESS (SERIES)
NOMINEES

  1. Naa Ashorkor (Table Of Men)
  2. Ade Kelly (Samba)
  3. Judith Asante (Sunshine Avenue)
  4. Gloria Sarfo (Living With Trisha)
  5. Ivy Adjima (Yolo)
  6. Jessica Williams (Table Of Men)

GOLDEN ART DIRECTOR
NOMINEES

  1. TocaMacbaror (Lotanna)
  2. Quist &Twedie (Keteke)
  3. Behind The Wheels
  4. Slow Country

GOLDEN CENIMATOGRAPHY
NOMINEES

  1. Kelly Doe (Keteke)
  2. Kelly Doe (Amakye& Dede)
  3. Robert Peter (A Trip To Jamaica)
  4. TocaMacbaror (Lotanna)
  5. Tom Robson (3 Is A Crowd)

GOLDEN COSTUMIER
NOMINEES

  1. Samba
  2. 3 Is A Crowd
  3. Lotanna
  4. Keteke

GOLDEN DIRECTOR
NOMINEES

  1. TocaMacbaror (Lotanna)
  2. Desmond Elliot (3 Is A Crowd)
  3. Kobi Rana (Sala)
  4. Robert Peter (A Trip To Jamaica)
  5. Kofi Asamoah (Amakye& Dede)

GOLDEN DISCOVERY ACTOR/ACTRESS
NOMINEES

  1. HauwaAllahbura (3 Is A Crowd)
  2. EmmanSinare (Sala)
  3. Nancy Isime (Hire A Man)
  4. Jessica Larny (Everyday People)
  5. Paula Obaseke (Reverse)

GOLDEN EDITOR
NOMINEES

  1. Laurenne Abdullah & Peter Sedufia (Keteke)
  2. TocaMacbaror (Lotanna)
  3. Tunde & Patrick (A Trip To Jamaica)
  4. Afra Marley & Peter (Sala)
  5. Kofi Asamoah (Amakye& Dede)

GOLDEN INDIGENOUS
NOMINEES

  1. Utopia
  2. Daggers Of Life
  3. Perfect Love

GOLDEN MAKEUP
NOMIEES

  1. Sala
  2. Lotanna
  3. Slow Country
  4. Ayama
  5. Trip To Jamaica

GOLDEN MAKEUP ARTIST
NOMINEES

  1. Emeka Lam (Lotanna)
  2. Sandra & Hakim (Slow Country)
  3. Sandra (Amakye& Dede)
  4. Divine Page (Trip To Jamaica)

GOLDEN MOST PROMIMISING ACTOR/ACTRESS
NOMINEES

  1. HauwaAllahbura (3 Is A Crowd)
  2. EmmanSinare (Sala)
  3. Nancy Isime (Hire A Man)
  4. Jessica Williams (The Devil Between My Legs)
  5. Jessica Larny (Everyday People)

GOLDEN MOVIE COMEDY
NOMINEES

  1. Keteke
  2. Amakye& Dede
  3. A Trip To Jamaica
  4. Hire A Man

GOLDEN MOVIE
NOMINEES

  1. (3 Is A Crowd)
  2. Sala
  3. Lotanna
  4. A Trip To Jamaica
  5. Ayamma

GOLDEN SHORT FILM
NOMINEES

  1. Ivieme
  2. Running
  3. Bitter Sweet Wine
  4. Dabara
  5. Broken

GOLDEN SOUND
NOMINEES

  1. Lotanna
  2. Trip To Jamaica
  3. Sala
  4. Keteke

GLODEN STORY (DRAMA)
NOMINEES

  1. Catch.ER
  2. Sala
  3. (3 Is A Crowd)
  4. Slow Country

GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY)
NOMINEES

  1. Majid Michel (Amakye& Dede)
  2. Ike Ogbona (Hire A Man)
  3. Dan Davies (A Trip To Jamaica)
  4. John Dumelo (Amakye& Dede)

GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTOR ( DRAMA )
NOMINEES

  1. Victor Deker (Lotanna)
  2. Fred Amugi (Sala)
  3. Desmond Elliot (3 Is A Crowd)
  4. Wale Ojo ( Ayama)
  5. Blossom Chukwujekwu (Catch.ER)

GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTRESS ( COMEDY )
NOMINEES

  1. NseIkpeEtim (Trip To Jamaica)
  2. Shaffy Bello (Hire A Man)
  3. Roslyn Ngissah (Amakye& Dede)
  4. Nancy Isime (Hire A Man)

GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTRESS ( DRAMA )
NOMINEES

  1. EmmanSinare (Sala)
  2. Liz Benson (3 Is A Crowd)
  3. HauwaAllahbura (Reverse)
  4. Jackie Appiah (Sala)

GOLDEN TV SERIES
NOMINEES

  1. Samba
  2. Table Of Men
  3. Sunshine Avenue
  4. Yolo
  5. The Idiot And I

GOLDEN WRITER COMEDY
NOMINEES

  1. Peter Sedufia (Keteke)
  2. Ayo Makun (Trip To Jamaica)
  3. Kofi Asamoh (Amakye& Dede)
  4. Writers Ink (Hire A Man)

GOLDEN WRITER DRAMA
NOMINEES

  1. Koby Rana (Sala)
  2. Tunde Apalawo (Catcher.ER)
  3. 3 Kemi Adesoye (Lotanna)
  4. Vivien Chiji (3 Is A Crowd)
  5. Vivien Chiji (Ayama)

