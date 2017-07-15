TOP STORIES
Ninety-eight percent of the adults in this country are decent, hard-working, honest Ghanaians. It's the other lousy two percent that get all the publicity. But then--we elected them.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Guccie De Prince OUT With New AfroRnB Music Titled “Hold Me Now”
The latest music sensation to hit the music scene Gucci De Prince is out with a new hot banger “Hold me now”.
The Musician whose real name is Obeng Tenkorang Paul, said in an interview that he is now voice of the people and he beliefs he is the prince of Ghana music industry.
Gucci de Prince is currently signed Redzon Recordz and he is working on his first Major studio Album. Gucci made is known that he has had big love for music since infancy and choosing to be a musician is best decision he ever made in his life. He Discovered his passion for music and started rapping in high school where he worked on his first ever studio mastered Track.
He said Ghanaians should watchout for more greatness coming from his camp.He currently working on collaborations with mainstream acts for his Album which is called “Soul “N” Ashez” Album.
The album has songs like Fire, Who i am, Many Shades, Smoke Out, Make we go and the new single Hold Me Now. Kindly stay tuned for more from Redzon Records and Gucci De prince
Listen Gucci De Prince –Hold Me Down(Prod by Mk Beatz
https://soundcloud.com/guccie-deprince-official/hold-me-now-prod-by-mk-beatz
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More New Release