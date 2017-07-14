TOP STORIES
If you fail to take your own responsibility, you will be tossed by the wind and you will not know where you are going.By: gershon ashie nikoi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
L’Ensemble 415 Performs Live In Ghana
Mauritius classical group, L'Ensemble 415, is expected to thrill Ghanaian music audience as it performs for the first time in the country in July.
The group will be performing in Kumasi and Accra respectively, where they are anticipated to make history and also leave a good musical impression on the minds of Ghanaians.
The L’Ensemble 415 Live In Ghana concert is being organised by the Classical Music Association, Ghana, in collaboration with Opera Mauritius.
According to organisers, the concert is not only meant to entertain music lovers with a pulsating experience but also nurture and encourage a new generation of classical and opera music groups in Ghana.
“Even though we have associated classical music old men and women, now with time we found that even young men are gradually developing interest in it. Those who are into music professionally will tell you all the beats we have are based on what classical musicians did. We are talking about 1000 years, the era of the renaissance, the medieval and we talking about the fifteen hundreds but the music when played is still enjoyable. So what we trying to do is to have a reference point where Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who love classical music share ideas and interact while the programme,” Alex K. Osei Owusu, the Interim Chairman of Classical Music Association, Ghana, told NEWS-ONE on Wednesday.
He promised that the upcoming event will be a spectacular one, and encouraged parents to also introduce their children to classical music since it excites the imaginative portion of the brain of the human being and would help their children's thinking ability.
L’Ensemble will perform at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi Friday, July 21 and then at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday, July 22. Both shows will start from 6:00pm to 10:00pm each night, with support from Ghana's National Symphony Orchestra and others.
L’Ensemble was founded in 2014 and mainly performs classical music. Its band members include Noël Clarisse, Joanna Gentil, Stéphanie Cybele, Roxane Firmin, Roxane Firmin, Jérémie Felix, Benjamin Charamandy, Kersley Petumber and Marie-Christine Clarisse. This is the first time it would face Ghanaian audience.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News