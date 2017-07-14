modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Vitamilk Celebrates Ernest Acheampong

Daily Guide
5 minutes ago | General News
From left, Ernest Acheampong, Larley Lartey and Patrick Owusu
From left, Ernest Acheampong, Larley Lartey and Patrick Owusu


Vitamilk, organisers of 'King and Queen' health reality show, last week surprised Ernest Kyei Acheampong, a fitness instructor at the El-Bonds Gym at Adenta, with a donation of Vitamilk products and souvenirs.

The donation formed part of packages put in place by Vitamilk to recognise and appreciate health enthusiasts in the society who encourage the youth to live a healthy lifestyle.

Ernest was tagged by Patrick Owusu, one of the followers of the ongoing health competition, as a health mentor.

However, he was, indeed, surprised as his body language suggested he was not expecting such a surprise donation.

The fitness instructor, who has decided to promote healthy living and provide nutritional advice to people who want to live a healthy lifestyle, hopes to inspire many more youth to stay fit and live a healthy life.

He was happy that he was nominated as a health mentor for a possible surprise by the Vitamilk team.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Branding Parliament Useless 'Hurtful' – Osei-Wusu

1 hour ago

Pay Our Allowances In 2wks - UTAG

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Step by step the snail will reach the NOAH's ARK

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line