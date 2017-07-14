modernghana logo

‘Worship Summit’ To Honour Danny Nettey

Daily Guide
6 minutes ago | General News
Danny Nettey
Danny Nettey

Today, a song ministration and worship concert dubbed 'Worship Summit' will be held at the main hall of the College of Physicians and Surgeons near Ridge Circle.

The event is being organised to celebrate the one year anniversary of the late gospel musician, Danny Nettey, who died on July 15 last year.

The event which is under the theme 'More Than A Song – A Life Of Worship' ('For me to live is Christ to die is gain'-Philippians 1:21), will witness performances  and testimonies from Pastor Helen Yawson, Minister Nii Okai, Patrick Masoperh, Calvis Hammond, Teddy Zaroe, Joycelyn Armah, among others.

Speakers at the event will include Danny’s ‘Pals’ (his schoolmates at Accra Academy with whom he ministered from his early days), Pastor Abu Baku and Pastor Andy Yawson.

Danny Nettey, whom many described as Godfather of gospel music, dedicated his life to worshipping His Maker, inspired and blessed many with his worship.

Danny Nettey's dedication and his musical talent are widely acknowledged, and he left a lasting impact.

Daniel Clottey, Danny's uncle, said “For Danny, worship was more than a song; it was his whole life. His music and his life remain channels for bringing people to the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. There couldn’t, therefore, be a better way of remembering him.”

'Worship Summit' is aimed at highlighting how true worship is a way of life, and not just a musical performance.

Some of Danny's songs include 'I believe', 'Adom' (By Grace), 'My All 2 U', 'I Am The Lord', 'I Will Never Leave', 'It’s Not Hard', 'Revive Us', 'God’s Eyes On Africa', 'I Will Worship', 'Sanctify Me', 'Hold On', 'In Your Presence', 'Thank You', among others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

