Rapper Zigi Returns With Dancehall Song

Daily Guide
51 minutes ago | General News
Afro-pop artiste Kweku Sarpong Plahar, best known in showbiz as Zigi, is out with a new song titled 'Kom My Way'.

Zigi, who became one of the most sought-after featured artistes in the Ghanaian industry, won the Afro-pop song of the year with 'U Say Weytin' at the 2012 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

With the release of his new song, the hiplife artiste has promised to 'run things' in a different dimension with the help of his management team this year.

His management is also working hard to promote the song on the streets, social media, online sites and mainstream media.

Already, the song is raising eyebrows among music lovers as a result of the airplay it has received so far.

The artiste has attributed most of his current milestones to his break-away from the music company owned by Richie Mensah.

body-container-line