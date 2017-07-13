TOP STORIES
Corrupation is eating our life in AfricaBy: alhaji ibrahim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Don Moen Not Dead
Popular American music maestro, Don Moen, who was reported dead, has tweeted a photo of himself, his father, son and grandchildren. Moen captioned the photo: “Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today! Here's a photo of my Dad, son John holding Bennett and me holding Luke. Love my family!!!”
-Vanguard
