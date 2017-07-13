modernghana logo

Don Moen Not Dead

Daily Guide
21 minutes ago | General News
Don Moen with family
Popular American music maestro, Don Moen, who was reported dead, has tweeted a photo of himself, his father, son and grandchildren. Moen captioned the photo: “Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today! Here's a photo of my Dad, son John holding Bennett and me holding Luke. Love my family!!!”

-Vanguard

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

