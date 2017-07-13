TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
‘Wogbejeke’ Vs [email protected] Brawl Is Eye Opener – KSM
Ace comedian Kwaku Sintim Misa, popularly called KSM, says playwright and poet, Chief Moomen, and [email protected] 'Wogbejeke' payment controversy is as an eye opener for the creative arts sector.
Chief Moomen accused the [email protected] Committee of failing to adhere to their part of the bargain after he staged his play 'Wogbejeke' to commemorate this year's independence anniversary.
After his post went viral, the chairman of the committee, Ken Amankwah, rubbished the claim that the committee owes the playwright and beseeched him to provide evidence of his contract with the committee
Chief Moomen, however, could not produce any contract as the agreement made prior to the first payment, he said, was verbal.
The development got many industry persons worried as it had the probability of endangering the relationship between government and the arts.
But veteran satirist KSM, speaking on Showbiz This Week with MzGee, says the occurrence bestows two lessons on the industry.
“First lesson is for government to understand and place more value on creative arts. There is a lot of attention being given to the creative arts but when I say place more value, it means that we have to value entertainment and not refer to it as just entertainment,” he said.
He added that the second lesson is for the artiste in the creative world to understand the value of a contract, admitting that Chief Moomen erred by not securing a signed contract before staging his show.
“I can see the chairman of the [email protected] committee is throwing in the contract bit now, he (Chief Moomen) made a mistake, even though he had had discussions.
“I think the bigger picture for me is not that the creative arts has been indicted, not at all, we have had a friction but it's an excellent opportunity for us all to understand the value of a contract,” he said.
Despite the brouhaha, KSM is of the view settling the issue out of court will foster a better relationship.
“I am hoping it doesn't go to court, I think the [email protected], my friend or my son (Chief Moomen) should find a way to compromise and even if they cannot come up with the full amount that he is asking for.
“He must get something to compensate for the work he did. I'm hoping this doesn't have to go to court for another three four five months of deliberation,” he added.
–Myjoyonline
