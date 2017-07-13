modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

K F Sare ready to release "My Lady" with Yaa Pono

Gh Joy
1 hour ago | Music News

Ghanaian singer K F Sare is back to the music scene and this time, promises to stay relevant in the game

He is set to release a couple of collaborations beginning with "My Lady" which features the Uptown Energy boss Yaa Pono

While going away for a while, K F Sare says he was working behind the scenes to bring to us good songs, visuals and more of him, and currently, he feels he is ready for the task ahead

In an interview on GhJoy.Net with K F Sare inside our studio, the singer disclosed to have recorded series of songs with top Ghanaian musicians and the joint with Yaa Pono is just a snippet of the fun-packed activities he is fueled to bring to the world.

"My Lady" is a song that will revive your love mood. I love this song too much because the lyrics in it are so real, plus Yaa Pono did his thing with his lyrical delivery on the song which made it much more entertaining - K F Sare added

The song, "My Lady" will be out in no time soon and we will surely make it available for you.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Music News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo sets up $100m fund for entrepreneurs, innovators

1 hour ago

Govt to raise GH¢17.4 bn in bonds next month

2 hours ago

quot-img-1"FAILURE TO SUCCEED IS NOT THE PROBLEM BUT THE COURAGE TO PERSEVERE,LET THE SKY BE YOUR LIMIT"

By: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED AM quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35514.3595
Euro4.96904.9739
Pound Sterling5.61155.6190
Swiss Franc4.51564.5183
Canadian Dollar3.40863.4110
S/African Rand0.32900.3293
Australian Dollar3.33893.3444
body-container-line