K F Sare ready to release "My Lady" with Yaa Pono
Ghanaian singer K F Sare is back to the music scene and this time, promises to stay relevant in the game
He is set to release a couple of collaborations beginning with "My Lady" which features the Uptown Energy boss Yaa Pono
While going away for a while, K F Sare says he was working behind the scenes to bring to us good songs, visuals and more of him, and currently, he feels he is ready for the task ahead
In an interview on GhJoy.Net with K F Sare inside our studio, the singer disclosed to have recorded series of songs with top Ghanaian musicians and the joint with Yaa Pono is just a snippet of the fun-packed activities he is fueled to bring to the world.
"My Lady" is a song that will revive your love mood. I love this song too much because the lyrics in it are so real, plus Yaa Pono did his thing with his lyrical delivery on the song which made it much more entertaining - K F Sare added
The song, "My Lady" will be out in no time soon and we will surely make it available for you.
