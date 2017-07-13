TOP STORIES
Toyboi Releases Two Singles Love Me And Adoley
Osu-based hip-hop act, ToyBoi, has released his debut singles since signing for SUPERNOVA RECORDS.
A truly versatile act, the rapper waxes in three different languages: English, Twi and Ga, bursting onto the scene with his viral Bar4Bar freestyle video series, which secured him the endorsement from major industry players.
The two songs titled Love Me (produced by Zodiac), and Adoley (produced by Possigee).
Listen to the songs below:
