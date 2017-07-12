TOP STORIES
Emulate Sarkodie, sign budding artiste - Strongman to top artistes
Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste, Strongman Burner known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent is calling on successful artistes to emulate Sarkodie and sign on up and coming musicians.
Strongman, the latest signee of Sarkodie’s record label SarkCess who bagged a five-year deal with the label three months ago believes the industry will flourish better than that of Nigeria if the successful sign on budding ones.
“I wouldn’t want to say the others are not trying but I wish they could also do it. You see in Nigeria, Davido has signed many people, Wizkid also has signees and Don Jazzy has signed like eight guys”.
“In Ghana here, if you have Sarkodie signing two, Reggie Rockstone singing four, and another artiste signing two or three others, I think the industry will be flourishing.
"The Nigerians are not better than us, what they are doing is the reason they are moving,” he told MzGee.
Strongman also rubbished suggestions that he wouldn’t flourish under the SarkCess label because his boss was also a rapper hence priority will be given him.
“That’s not the truth, what Sark needs is different from what I need now. I need hits songs, Sark is not in need of any hit song now so his case is a bit different from mine. He is willing to win Grammy and other stuff whiles I am here thinking about VGMA and other stuff,” he said.
He added that Sarkodie has been supporting him for well over four years tweeting and promoting his tracks before signing him onto the SarkCess.
The young artiste told MzGee that his boss, Sarkodie is a totally different person from what people perceive him to be.
Strongman’s rap in Sarkodie’s ‘Trumpet’ track was not taken lightly by entertainment pundits who felt the young rapper may have taken a swipe at Praye TiaTia.
Praye Tiatia is reported to have said that even if Strongman was referring to him, he does not think they on the same level.
However, Strongman denies the line was targeted at the group but rendered an apology to Praye nonetheless.
“If he is angry, I apologise to him but I thought he wouldn’t get bored. He’s a big man in the industry so I can’t even say anything to offend him” he said.
Bachelor in Management Studies Degree holder, Strongman, also spoke to Joy News about his dream to further his education and acquiring a Masters in Business Administration soon.
His latest work, ‘Transformer’ features his another SarkCess signee, Akwaboah.
In the next five years, Strongman hopes to pick up Awards such as the VGMAs, MAMAs and BET Awards.
