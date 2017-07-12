TOP STORIES
"When God is your everything, it will elevate the standard of how you not only view but also approach things in life."By: kabaale vincent Paul
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
[email protected] treatment does not discourage me in any way - Chief Moomen
Playwright and poet, Abdul Moomen Muslim also known as Chief Moomen says that despite facing challenges with the Ghana @60 Committee, he is not in any way discouraged.
The ‘Wobgejeke’, creator said he will not give up his life quest to retell the history of Ghana through arts.
Chief Moomen has been trending on social media after he took to Facebook and vented his frustrations over the failure of the [email protected] Committee to pay up the second half of an agreed budget for his show despite all his attempts to reach them.
Since then, he says he had had to rely on a loan and some financial help from some friends to stage the Republic Day edition of ‘Wogbejeke'.
Despite the setbacks, he told KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, that “I will not let any one incident or any one individual daunt my enthusiasm. I have a clear vision of what I want to do in the next 10 years.
"Whatever I achieve will be to the benefit of my nation, my continent and to myself, so I am not frustrated in terms of going ahead with the vision.”
Chief Moomen believes he is psychologically and emotionally prepared to absorb all the shocks that are bound to hit him in his quest to attach pomp and pageantry to Ghana’s history through arts.
“I believe strongly in what we’re doing, I think it’s going to promote Ghana enormously in the world when we finally take it abroad. I have made it my life's quest to tell our Ghanaian stories through theatre, publication and film”.
The Heritage Theatre Series Production; ‘Wogbejeke’ re-enacts Ghana’s history from the birth of each unique tribe, through colonialism down to the current government, woven with music and dances that have evolved over the years as well as significant events in the past.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News