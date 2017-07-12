TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Exclusive Events Ghana Grabs Award In Germany
Exclusive Events Ghana Limited (EEGL), organiser of Miss Ghana pageant, was nominated to receive the International Arch of Europe Award in the gold category.
The company was selected to join this global quest for excellence and becomes a prime example of a quality-driven organisation.
It is an honour to recognise EEGL Ghana for its commitment to quality, leadership, technology and innovation in the continuous search for excellence.
The BID Quality Award was presented on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Intercontinental Frankfurt Convention Hall by Hose E Prieto, President of BID, and received by Inna M. Patty.
“This time, my team and I are highly appreciative and humbled by the fact the world is watching and does appreciate our humble efforts to ensure that the Miss and Mr Ghana Brand, as well as the Miss Ghana Foundation, truly represent beauty with a purpose, thus, we seek to positively transform lives,” Ms Patty said.
“We are gingered to do much more,'' she added.
Ms Patty also stated that “as we have begun the commemoration of 60th anniversary of the Miss Ghana Brand, we thank our initiator, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for their kind support. We cannot forget the distinguished personalities and strategic brands that have contributed to our history and like Oliver Twist, we shall be needing much more support to achieve unprecedented heights in the next millennia!''
The 2017 International Arch of Europe for Quality (IAE) Convention and Awards Ceremony were held on June 29 and July 1 at the Intercontinental Frankfurt Convention Hall.
The event is part of bid Quality and Leadership Recognition Programme, a joint effort between BID and BID Group One, together with the Technological University of Madrid, aimed at providing a very specific set of managerial marketing and technical tools. The main media sponsor of the IAE Convention was Impress.
The award hosted companies and organisations from the five continents of the world. Amongst other reasons they were selected for their achievements in quality, innovation, impact on humanity and excellence. By receiving the quality symbol, the recipients join the historic group of prestigious BID winners. BID QC100 Total Quality Management Model is present in 179 countries around the world, creating a firm ground for implementation of integral quality process through technology and procedures of this model.
Mr Prieto mentioned that “the award recipients are icons of commitment to leadership, technology and innovation, making them models for others in their sectors.''
