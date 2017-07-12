TOP STORIES
There is a tiny little hope that always there to fight the uncertaintyBy: Abel Belo da Silva
Fame Can’t Change Me – Lerny Lomotey
Lerny Lomotey is one of Ghana's young radio and TV personalities on the break.
She is the host of Oceans Entertainment Box which airs on Oceans TV. She previously worked at Live FM as a producer and also hosted a health segment on Lifestyle Café, the station's mid-morning show.
Her talent and love for acting earned her a role in the award-winning series Heels & Sneakers Season I & II.
She was also seen in the snippets of the series' third season released a couple days ago.
Lerny is also a trained make-up artist and also her unique hairstyle makes her stand out among her peers.
She told NEWS-ONE's Francis Addo in this short interview on her birthday that no matter how famous she becomes, it won't change her relationship with people.
Below is a transcript of the interview with Lerny:
Birthday girl, how you did celebrate the day? Any surprise for you?
My birthday was good, a calm one but very good. I spent some time indoors making decisions.
How old are you now and what do birthdays mean to you?
I turned 25. Birthdays are always happy days for me, regardless of what I am or not doing.
Tell us about yourself?
Bervlyn Lomotey, known in showbiz circles as Lerny Lomotey. I am presenter at Oceans TV, voiceover and make-up artist, actress.
How did you start?
I officially started with Live FM, where I was a producer and I had a segment on health and beauty.
Which of the career paths you have taken etches on your heart the more and why?
I love all career paths so far. I’d wanted to do nothing but media since childhood. So doing what I’m doing now is fulfilling although there’s still a long way to go. I am looking up to doing radio soon.
You are into make-up…where did you get the motivation?
Being a make-up artist stems from my desire to see people more beautiful.
Let's talk acting.
As earlier said, it’s been a childhood dream or desire all through secondary school to university where I majored in Theatre Arts.
Talk me through some of your biggest achievements and why they are memorable to you?
I appreciate the very little things, every new thing I’m able to do is me achieving something or making strides the right way.
How do you think you will handle the prospect of big fame and the downfalls that come with it?
Fame! As much as possible I would love to be myself, to be as comfortable then as I am now regardless of how 'big' I become. In my relation with people, I make it a conscious effort to be 'the same girl'…never changing!
Schools attended?
I attended Kay Billie Klaer Academy then to Golden Age School and St Rose's Senior High School before University of Ghana.
Tell us about your family?
I’m from La, I was born to an Ewe mother and Ga father and I have an admirably unbreakable bond with my mum. I call her my Angel on Earth, she’s been by my side through every changing time.
What makes you unique and different from others in showbiz?
On the outside, my hair! Inwardly, my talent and eloquence! That can’t be taken!
What would you consider your weaknesses?
Still thinking about my weakness…oh oh being selfless to a fault!
Share with us your most embarrassing moment in life?
Don’t have an embarrassing moment, not because I’ve never been embarrassed, but because I laugh through it and get on life! I’m a positivity junkie.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
