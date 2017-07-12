TOP STORIES
“You can observe and capture situations with accuracy but putting your observations into words will always generate errors, that is why wise men observe and endure more than they talk”By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
DJ Shagy – Rainbows and Roses (Episode 4)
Music is life – every music addict will agree it makes everything better. You know that feeling you get when shuffling through your music player and it's just not enough to keep your vibe on? Even when you do get it, how long does that vibe last?
Rainbows and Roses is the musical representation of Happiness & Love brought to you by the super talented DJ Shagy. Here is the breakdown; Rainbows represent the happiness that comes with the passing of the storm whiles Roses are an embodiment of love. Every mix released is skillfully mashed up to trigger all the Happiness and Love we yearn for.
The team (DSG) is dedicated to making it an embodiment of creativity that is why it extends to jaw opening, space-wondering still and moving visuals. The mix is released bi-weekly touching different genres that will elevate you to a state of bliss.
So whether you in the office, at home cooking or cleaning, on the way to lectures, hitting hard reps in the gym and you can't be monitoring the shuffle play you know what it is… Its Rainbows and Roses. The first three featured Pop, Hip-Hop, Afro Pop genres and the episode four entreats audience to thoughtfully selected Hip - Hop and RnB hits that shaped the 90s kid growing up.
Music Reference can be sourced at Apple Music Hip-Hop/RnB hits from 2000 to 2005.
Stream and Download Rainbows & Roses Episode 4 here:
https://soundcloud.com/dj-shagyunlimitd/rainbows-and-roses-ep04
Follow @djshagyunlimitd on Twitter and Instagram and check out more playlists at www.soundcloud.com/djshagyunlimitd
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News