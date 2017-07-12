TOP STORIES
By: I.K OFORI
Is James Gardiner The Perfect Fit For The Role Of A Future Rawlings Movie?
Budding Ghanaian actor and television presenter James Timothy Gardiner has revealed that he has thought about the possibility of playing the role of Rawlings in any future movie about the ex-Ghana President.
Host of the Tonight Show, Andrew Tandoh Adote pointed out the unique resemblance between James and the ex-president when the former made an appearance on his show last Sunday on Joy Prime.
Mr. Adote quipped, “Do you know you look like Rawlings? Any future movie, you for dey inside. Haven’t you thought about it? I am sure it is not only me. The eyes and everything… Only you must lose weight. I even thought you were related to him at some point.”
James Gardiner responded in the affirmative stating, “Oh yes I have thought about that, you will never know.”
James Gardiner, who is a familiar face when it comes to love scenes in Ghanaian and Nigerian movies, may as well use such a future opportunity to demonstrate his versatility.
Judge for yourself from the picture below;
James Gardiner and Mr. Rawlings
