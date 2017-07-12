modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina

gh kwaku
37 minutes ago | Music News

Multiple Award-winning dancehall act and CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy who recently inked a milky record deal with Zylofon Media was in Elmina, Central Region on Monday, 10th July, 2017.

As part of a series of activities which included a commercial shoot for Menzgold as brand ambassador, the 2015 BET Best International Act, Africa paid a courtesy call on the chief of Elmina, Nana Kodwo Condua VI.

The Chief respectfully accepted and pleasantly received Stonebwoy whose entourage included his Road Manager Blakk Ceddi, and representatives from his Management and Record label Zylofon Media.

By way of information, Zylofon Media partnered with Elmina to organize this year’s Bakatue Festival. The sponsorship package included Over 2000 branded T-shirts, re-painting and branding of the Elmina Chief’s palace, and an undisclosed amount of money, among other goodies.

Check out Photos from the meeting below…

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina0

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina1

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina2

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina7

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina8

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina4

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina5

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina7

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina8

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina44

Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina78

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Music News

TOP STORIES

Cocoa Producer Price Won’t Change—Cocobod

15 minutes ago

USAID Scales Up Early Grade Reading Program to More Than One Million P...

15 minutes ago

quot-img-1the greatest value in life is to live in relationship.

By: Collins Akuamoah Boa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35404.3583
Euro4.97284.9770
Pound Sterling5.59145.5987
Swiss Franc4.49764.5002
Canadian Dollar3.37063.3727
S/African Rand0.32100.3213
Australian Dollar3.31233.3200
body-container-line