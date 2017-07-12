TOP STORIES
the greatest value in life is to live in relationship.By: Collins Akuamoah Boa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Stonebwoy Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Of Elmina
Multiple Award-winning dancehall act and CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy who recently inked a milky record deal with Zylofon Media was in Elmina, Central Region on Monday, 10th July, 2017.
As part of a series of activities which included a commercial shoot for Menzgold as brand ambassador, the 2015 BET Best International Act, Africa paid a courtesy call on the chief of Elmina, Nana Kodwo Condua VI.
The Chief respectfully accepted and pleasantly received Stonebwoy whose entourage included his Road Manager Blakk Ceddi, and representatives from his Management and Record label Zylofon Media.
By way of information, Zylofon Media partnered with Elmina to organize this year’s Bakatue Festival. The sponsorship package included Over 2000 branded T-shirts, re-painting and branding of the Elmina Chief’s palace, and an undisclosed amount of money, among other goodies.
Check out Photos from the meeting below…
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News