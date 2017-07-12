TOP STORIES
Guru bags 6 nominations at Ghana Music Awards UK
Celebrated hiplife/hiphop artiste,Guru has earned six nominations in five categories at this years Ghana Music Awards UK.
Ghana Music Awards UK shines a spotlight on the best Ghanaians musicians who excel in Ghana and the UK.
Guru’s nominations is not surprising at all as he has really worked hard in the year under review.He has been nominated in following categories; Best music video of the year (Brooze N Boobs),Best Rapper of the year,Best Hiplife song of the year(Samba ft Singlet,Raw),Best Hiplife/hiphop star of the year,Best hiphop song of the year(Gold)
Shatta Wale,EL,Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy will also be vying for the coveted artiste of the year award
Before winners are announced, the voting platforms and procedures will be made available to the public on Saturday 15th July 2017 in the media and social media platforms.
The 2nd annual Ghana Music Awards UK plaques will be presented to the winners on Saturday, 16th September, 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS with Alordia Promotions as the organizers of the event.
Below is the full list of Guru's nominations:
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku Jr
Booze N Boobs – Guru ft. Roll
Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown
Rapping Drums – Flowking Stone
Nyedzilo – Edem ft Reekado Banks
One Thing
2.. BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR.
EL
Guru
Pope Skinny
Manifest
Yaa Pono
Flowking Stone
Sarkodie
Medikal
3.HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Samba – Guru ft. Singlet
Club – Donzy ft. Sarkodie
Raw – Guru
Borkor Die – Criss Waddle
RNS (Rich Nigga Shit) – Sarkodie
4.HIPLIFE/HIP-POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Criss Waddle
Guru
EL
Flowking Stone
Sarkodie
Medikal
M.anifest
5.HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
God MC – M.anifest
Trumpet – Sarkodie ft. Tee Flow, Medikal, Strongman, Koo Ntakra, Donzy & Pappy Kojo
Lalafalama – EL
Confirm RMX – Medikal ft. Sarkodie
Tension – Okyeame Kwame ft. Cabum, Medikal & Sister Deborah
Gold – Guru
